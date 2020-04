Kano State on Saturday confirmed its first case of Coronavirus.

Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, who confirmed the case, didn’t give further details of the patient.

Tsanyawa said the state government would soon make an official announcement on the development as the governor was said to be in a meeting with health experts and the state COVID-19 committee.

However, sources said the COVID-19 patient just returned from Lagos State to Kano.