BREAKING: Lagos Government Discharges 11-year-old boy, Three Other COVID-19 Patients

He said, “Today, four more patients; all male, including an 11-year-old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State isolation facilities to reunite with the society.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2020

Four patients including an 11-year-old boy receiving treatment for Coronavirus in Lagos have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

Governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the announcement in a Twitter post on Saturday.

He said, “Today, four more patients; all male, including an 11-year-old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; three from IDH, Yaba, and one from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice to ‪#COVID19.

“This brings to 50 the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.”

 

