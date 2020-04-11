BREAKING: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

Lagos State has recorded the fourth death from COVID-19 complications, Akin Abayomi, the state’s commissioner for Health, has disclosed.

The commissioner made this known in a tweet on Saturday, saying the deceased whose name was not mentioned, died in a private hospital in Lagos.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from ‪#COVID19‬ related complications in a private hospital in Lagos.

“Please keep obeying ‪#SocialDistanacing‬ rules to ‪#StaySafe‬ ‪#ForAGreaterLagos‬.

“However, additional seven ‪#COVID19‬ patients who have fully recovered have been discharged after testing negative twice. Total number of ‪#COVID19‬ patients discharged in Lagos State is now 46.

“Lagos confirmed eight new cases of ‪#COVID19‬ infection on April 10, 2020. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos State to 166. Three of the confirmed cases have been transferred to Ogun State which is their place of residence.”





Join us on Telegram by searching “Sahara Reporters Media Group, Inc.” Or click>>> https://bit.ly/SRTelegram