BREAKING: Oyo Discharges Another Coronavirus Patient



Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday said a patient, who tested positive for Coronavirus in the state had been discharged.

Makinde made this known on his Twitter handle.

He said that the number of active cases in the state was now four after one of the patients requested to be transferred to Lagos.



He said, “One confirmed COVID-19 patient was discharged after receiving the second negative test result.

"This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to six.

"Another confirmed case requested a transfer to Lagos. So, there are currently four active cases in the state."