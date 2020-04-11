BREAKING: Oyo Discharges Another Coronavirus Patient

He said that the number of active cases in the state was now four after one of the patients requested to be transferred to Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2020


Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday said a patient, who tested positive for Coronavirus in the state had been discharged.

Makinde made this known on his Twitter handle.

He said, “One confirmed COVID-19 patient was discharged after receiving the second negative test result. 

"This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to six. 

"Another confirmed case requested a transfer to Lagos. So, there are currently four active cases in the state." 

SaharaReporters, New York

