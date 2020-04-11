BREAKING: Thirteen New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria



Thirteen fresh Coronavirus cases have been announced in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in a post on Twitter on Saturday night, said, "13 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, one in Delta and one in Kano.

"As at 9:30pm April 11, there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths.

"There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria."