COVID-19: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Cancels Easter Celebration In Churches

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2020

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has cancelled the waiver earlier given to Christians in the state to celebrate this year's Easter in churches. 

Commissioner for Information in the state, Donald Ojogo, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Saturday in Akure. 

Akeredolu had on Wednesday given Christians in the state permission to celebrate Easter in churches.  

The reversal of the directive came shortly after the second Coronavirus case was confirmed in Ondo.

The statement reads, "The state government notes with deep concern the second index case. This development has once again reinforced the need to deepen our collective efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Ondo State COVID-19 Response Team has reported that the second index case having travelled from Lagos to Ondo State must give the government greater concern to avoid community transmission.

"Against the backdrop of the above, the Ondo State Government has directed the cancellation of the special concession granted churches across the state to celebrate the Easter Sunday service.

"This decision was taken after due consultations with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

"All measures and steps taken in respect of COVID-19 still remain in force.”

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria in the state, Ayo Oladapo, has asked Christians to hold the Easter service in their homes to help stop the spread of the virus. 

