Four COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The patients were discharged after recovering and testing negative for the virus twice.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration announced this in a tweet on Saturday.

It said, “The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to 11 in the FCT as at 12:30am April 11, 2020.”





