Killings: Kaduna Government Won’t Negotiate With Bandits, Says Commissioner

Aruwan stated this in an address at the maiden meeting with Major General Chukwuma Okonkwo, new Commander of Operation Safe Haven on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2020



Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has said that the state government would not negotiate with bandits or criminal elements perpetrating crimes.

He said the government will not negotiate with bandits, anarchists and people, who take life at will but it will work with security agencies to root them out.

He said, ‘’Government will not succumb to emotions and diversionary tactics. 

"We have a constitutional and statutory responsibility to protect lives and property, and we will continue to pursue that course. Everyone must recourse to the law." 

Aruwan, who listed names of those killed in massacres in Kaura, Kauru, Jema’a, Sang, and Zangon Kataf local government areas, said, “God is the giver of life, and no group of individuals can stake a valid claim to wipe out any race of people.

“Several successes were achieved in the area of de-escalating violence, containing threats to law and order and curtailing the spate of wanton killings."

Aruwan addsd that the state enjoyed a good working relationship with previous Commanders of Operation Safe Haven and looks forward to having the same rapport with the new Commander.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

