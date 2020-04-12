BREAKING: Nigeria Records Five New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 323

The new cases are spread across Lagos, Kastina and Kwara.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2020



Nigeria has recorded five new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 323.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday evening.

The new cases are spread across Lagos, Kastina and Kwara.
It said, “Five new cases of ‪#COVID-19‬ have been reported as follows: two in Lagos, two in Kwara and one in Katsina.

“As at 9:10pm April 12, there are 323 confirmed cases of ‪#COVID-19‬ reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths. 

“There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Thirteen New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: FCT Enforcement Team Arrests Chief Imam, Impounds 269 Vehicles For Rule Violation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Discharged From Hospital After Coronavirus Treatment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Five Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Gbajabiamila Demands End To Inhumane Treatment Of Nigerians In China
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Thirteen New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military After Chadian Offensive On Boko Haram, Nigeria's Army Chief, Buratai, Relocates To Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Policemen At Agbowa-Ikosi Direct Woman To POS Point, Arrest And Extort N10,000 From Her After Cash Withdrawal
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Lagos, Ogun Residents Express Fear After Hoodlums Invade Several Communities To Rob, Break Into Shops, Houses
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: FCT Enforcement Team Arrests Chief Imam, Impounds 269 Vehicles For Rule Violation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: Unravelling The Inaccuracies In NCDC Data By Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Discharged From Hospital After Coronavirus Treatment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Thank You Friends! By Monday Ubani
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Five Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man For Raping Eight-year-old Girl In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad