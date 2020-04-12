COVID-19: 23 Nigerians Return From Togo, Undergo Screening

Twenty-three Nigerians, who returned to the country through Togo are undergoing screening at the Seme Border.

The returnees arrived from different countries through the Lomé–Tokoin International Airport via Ethiopian Airlines.

This is coming days after 67 persons returned into the country despite the closure of its borders.

The fresh returnees were held in Lome where screening and tests were carried out on them.

One of the travellers tested positive for Coronavirus and has been detained by the Togolese authorities.

An official of Port Health Services said that Lagos health officials have been alerted and the 23 returnees would be screened at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba for further examination.

“We have informed officials of Lagos State Ministry of Health and they are on their way to Seme Border to evacuate the returnees to Yaba for more examination on COVID-19,” the official said.