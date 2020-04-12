COVID-19: 23 Nigerians Return From Togo, Undergo Screening

The returnees arrived from different countries through the Lomé–Tokoin International Airport via Ethiopian Airlines.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2020

Twenty-three Nigerians, who returned to the country through Togo are undergoing screening at the Seme Border.

The returnees arrived from different countries through the Lomé–Tokoin International Airport via Ethiopian Airlines.

This is coming days after 67 persons returned into the country despite the closure of its borders.

The fresh returnees were held in Lome where screening and tests were carried out on them.

One of the travellers tested positive for Coronavirus and has been detained by the Togolese authorities.

An official of Port Health Services said that Lagos health officials have been alerted and the 23 returnees would be screened at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba for further examination.

“We have informed officials of Lagos State Ministry of Health and they are on their way to Seme Border to evacuate the returnees to Yaba for more examination on COVID-19,” the official said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Thirteen New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: FCT Enforcement Team Arrests Chief Imam, Impounds 269 Vehicles For Rule Violation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Discharged From Hospital After Coronavirus Treatment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Five Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Gbajabiamila Demands End To Inhumane Treatment Of Nigerians In China
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Thirteen New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military After Chadian Offensive On Boko Haram, Nigeria's Army Chief, Buratai, Relocates To Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Policemen At Agbowa-Ikosi Direct Woman To POS Point, Arrest And Extort N10,000 From Her After Cash Withdrawal
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Lagos, Ogun Residents Express Fear After Hoodlums Invade Several Communities To Rob, Break Into Shops, Houses
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: FCT Enforcement Team Arrests Chief Imam, Impounds 269 Vehicles For Rule Violation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: Unravelling The Inaccuracies In NCDC Data By Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Discharged From Hospital After Coronavirus Treatment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Thank You Friends! By Monday Ubani
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Five Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man For Raping Eight-year-old Girl In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad