COVID-19: Two Suspected Cases Test Negative In Bayelsa

The samples were collected from the suspects at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, for testing at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo State on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2020

Two suspected Covid-19 cases in Bayelsa State have tested negative for the virus. 

The samples were collected from the suspects at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, for testing at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo State on Monday. 

The results were received on Thursday and the suspects have been discharged from the FMC. 

Chairman of the Implementation Committee of Bayelsa State Task Force On Covid-19, Dr Inodu Apoku, who disclosed this to journalists in Yenagoa, called on members of the public to continue to be vigilant and report anyone manifesting symptoms of the disease through the appropriate channels so that such persons can be screened. 

Dr Apoku, who is the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, said there were plans to engage community volunteers to monitor persons arriving their neighbourhood whose travelling history might be suspicious.
 

