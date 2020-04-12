JUST IN: Five Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2020

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced that five COVID-19 patients had been discharged in the state. 

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on his official Twitter handle on Sunday evening.

He said, “Dear Lagosians, as we commemorate the sacrifice of love this #Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities. 

“Today, five more patients; four females, and one male have been discharged to reunite with their families and the society.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 55 people that have been successfully managed for #COVID19 at our isolation facilities and discharged to the community.

“This news, especially on this important day, gives me joy and I am sure it does the same to you too.

“While we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain #COVID19, let’s continue to do the right thing.”

SaharaReporters, New York

