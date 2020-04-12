JUST IN: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

Lagos State has recorded another death to Coronavirus, bringing the total number so far in the state to five.

Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Prof Akin Abayomi, made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He said the death was due to complication from the virus.

“Unfortunately, Lagos recorded another death from #COVID19 related complication, bringing numbers of such sad occurrence to five,” Prof Abayomi said.

The state so far has 177 confirmed cases of Coronavirus while 50 persons, who recovered at its isolation centre, had been discharged.