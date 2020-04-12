Lockdown: FCT Enforcement Team Arrests Chief Imam, Impounds 269 Vehicles For Rule Violation

Chairman of the team, Ikharo Attah, disclosed this at a briefing with journalists on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2020

The Federal Capital Territory enforcement team has arrested a Muslim leader for violating the lockdown order in the city aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Abuja.

He added that his men also impounded more than 269 vehicles for violating the stay-at-home order in the country’s capital.

Ikharo said, “Early this morning, we commenced an operation following so many calls from residents that the Christ Embassy Church in Durumi was in service. 

“We went there and discovered that it wasn’t true but the pastor was inside the church with some cameramen and production crew.

"We then moved to the mosque at Wuye district, because we had gotten several complaints that the Imam had worship on Friday.”

He warned residents, particularly non-uniformed personnel and diplomats against breaking the rule.

SaharaReporters, New York

