Police Arrest Man For Raping Eight-year-old Girl In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested a man for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl.

The 28-year-old man, Adetayo Razaq, reportedly lured the girl into his room with biscuit before defiling her.

He was arrested by the Juvenile Welfare Centre of Ikorodu Police Division.

“The case has been transferred to the Gender Unit of the State's Command HQ for discreet investigation and prosecution,” a statement by the Lagos Police Command read.

Rights group have enjoined the police and government to ensure they curb domestic and sexual violence especially in this period of Coronavirus where restriction of movement was being implemented.