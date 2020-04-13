BREAKING: Buhari Orders Addition Of One Million Persons To Social Register

The register, which contains 2,600,000 million persons, is being used to distribute the Conditional Cash Transfer of the National Social Investment Program.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2020



President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the addition of one million persons to the social register of the country.

The President revealed this while addressing the country in a nationwide broadcast.

He said the addition would help to cushion the effect of the lockdown on the people.

He said, "In the past two weeks, we announced palliative measures such as food distribution, cash transfers and loans repayment waivers to ease the pains of our restrictive policies during this difficult time. These palliatives will be sustained.

"I have also directed that the current social register be expanded from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million households in the next two weeks.

"This means we will support an additional one million homes with our social investment programs.

"A technical committee is working on this and will submit a report to me by the end of this week." 

The President also ordered the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory for another 14 days to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

