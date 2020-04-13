Coronavirus: Cross River Government Employees Ordered To Resume Work On Tuesday

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2020

Civil servants in Cross River have been ordered to return to work on Tuesday by the state government. 

The workers were earlier advised to stay at home following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

In a statement by Christian Ita, spokesperson for the state governor, Ben Ayade, civil servants from grade level 10 were asked to resume work on Tuesday and ensure to wear nose masks.

The statement reads, “All returning civil servants are to receive nose masks from the COVID-19 Response Task Force through their respective permanent secretaries. 

“All nose masks to be used in the state must be locally made, with the place of origin clearly marked.

“The sale of masks made by the Cross River State Garment Factory is prohibited. Masks are to be distributed free of charge."

SaharaReporters, New York

