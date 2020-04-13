Ekiti Governor, Fayemi, Extends Movement Restriction In State By Two Weeks Over Coronavirus

The statement explains that the decision was reached after a careful consideration of available evidence on progress made to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state and in recognition of similar efforts by neighbouring states and the country at large.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2020

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has extended the restriction of movement and curfew in the state for another two weeks.

This was contained in a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

The statement explains that the decision was reached after a careful consideration of available evidence on progress made to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state and in recognition of similar efforts by neighbouring states and the country at large.

It said, “All existing measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state will continue to be enforced.

“Restriction of movement of persons and goods. Only exceptions allowed are for the purposes of obtaining food, seeking emergency, life-saving or chronic medical attention or obtaining social security grant. Persons performing essential services will be allowed to move around particularly health workers, but must be duly designated with an identity card by the head of their institutions.

“All businesses and other entities shall remain closed. Oja Oba and Oja Bisi markets shall remain closed. Except for any business or entity involved in the manufacturing, supply or provision of an essential good or service. In facilities where essential goods are sold, all directives in respect of hygienic conditions to prevent the exposure of persons to COVID-19 must be adhered to.

“Any gathering in Ekiti State remains prohibited save for gathering in respect of a funeral, which shall be limited to 20 people.

“All boundaries of the state shall remain closed during the period of extension except for transportation of fuel and essential goods.

“All commuter transport services including bus services, taxi services, motorbikes and tricycle services are prohibited.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians For Second Time Since Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Central Bank Of Nigeria Demands N10,000 From Small Business Owners Applying For COVID-19 Intervention Fund
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: FCT Enforcement Team Arrests Chief Imam, Impounds 269 Vehicles For Rule Violation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Cross River Government Employees Ordered To Resume Work On Tuesday
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT For Another 14 Days To Curb Coronavirus Spread
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Chad’s Idris Derby As Odogo’s Wife, The Incriminator By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Oby Ezekwesili Chides Son Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Over Threat To 'Rape' Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Wife Of Kaduna Governor, Hadiza El-Rufai, Makes U-turn, Condemns Son's Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians For Second Time Since Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Central Bank Of Nigeria Demands N10,000 From Small Business Owners Applying For COVID-19 Intervention Fund
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: FCT Enforcement Team Arrests Chief Imam, Impounds 269 Vehicles For Rule Violation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Bello, Son Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Rains Insult On Twitter User After Disagreement Over Trump, Buhari’s Handling Of Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Cross River Government Employees Ordered To Resume Work On Tuesday
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Addition Of One Million Persons To Social Register
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Lagos, Ogun Residents Express Fear After Hoodlums Invade Several Communities To Rob, Break Into Shops, Houses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad