Ekiti Governor, Fayemi, Extends Movement Restriction In State By Two Weeks Over Coronavirus

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has extended the restriction of movement and curfew in the state for another two weeks.

This was contained in a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

The statement explains that the decision was reached after a careful consideration of available evidence on progress made to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state and in recognition of similar efforts by neighbouring states and the country at large.

It said, “All existing measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state will continue to be enforced.

“Restriction of movement of persons and goods. Only exceptions allowed are for the purposes of obtaining food, seeking emergency, life-saving or chronic medical attention or obtaining social security grant. Persons performing essential services will be allowed to move around particularly health workers, but must be duly designated with an identity card by the head of their institutions.

“All businesses and other entities shall remain closed. Oja Oba and Oja Bisi markets shall remain closed. Except for any business or entity involved in the manufacturing, supply or provision of an essential good or service. In facilities where essential goods are sold, all directives in respect of hygienic conditions to prevent the exposure of persons to COVID-19 must be adhered to.

“Any gathering in Ekiti State remains prohibited save for gathering in respect of a funeral, which shall be limited to 20 people.

“All boundaries of the state shall remain closed during the period of extension except for transportation of fuel and essential goods.

“All commuter transport services including bus services, taxi services, motorbikes and tricycle services are prohibited.”