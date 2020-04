French President, Emmanuel Macron, has extended the lockdown in France to May 11 with the hope of carrying out more tests and stopping the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Macron said by then France should be able to test everyone, who presents symptoms of COVID-19.

He added that from mid-May, France will progressively reopen crèches and schools.

France has seen about 15,000 deaths so far as a result of the virus.

Rules on social distancing was also reinforced.