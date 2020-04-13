Plateau Court Convicts 100 Persons For Violating Movement Restriction Order

The violators apprehended in Jos South Local Government Area pleaded not guilty to the sentence, insisting that they had gone out to buy medicine when they were picked up by state officials.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2020

At least 100 persons found to have broken the movement restriction order put in place by the Plateau State Government to curb the spread of Coronavirus, have been convicted by a court in the state.

The court, however, dismissed their claims on the premise that there were dedicated phone numbers to attend to such medical challenges to call without having to step of the house.

The suspects were thereafter mandated to pay the sum of N10,000 and engage in social work by sweeping the terminus market for two hours under the supervision of the prison officials as punishment.

 
