Police Detain Lawyer For Demanding Client's Bail In Adamawa

A lawyer, Hussaini Guyuk, was detained by the police in Adamawa State for demanding the bail of his client, Saharareporters has learnt.

Narrating his ordeal to our correspondent, Guyuk said, "I got into trouble just because I went to the State Criminal Investigation Department to secure the bail of my client.

"I got to there on the instruction of my client and requested for his bail only for one of the officers to order my detention there and then.”

Guyuk's client, Phillip Buji, Saharareporters gathered, was arrested in Kojoli under Jada Local Government Area for allegedly parading himself a factional ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Following the detention of the two men, one Dr Umar Ardo petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, alleging abuse of power against the Commissioner of Police in Adamawa State, Audu Madaki.

In the petition letter obtained by Saharareporters, Ardo stated, "Yesterday, the Commissioner of Police dispatched a team of mobile policemen to my hometown, Kojoli, and closed the factional office, removed the flags, arrested the factional chairman, Mr Phillip Buji, brought and locked him up in Yola.

"When we sent a lawyer, Husseini Guyuk, to bail Mr Buji, the lawyer was himself promptly detained.

"My Personal Assistant, Abdulsalam Adamu, who took food to them, was as well detained by the police.

"The police claims that a petition was written against us (which we are not served) by the government factional chairman, one AT Shehu, accusing us of creating a faction.”

However, following the intervention of Assistant Inspector-General Zone 3, the three men were released.

Speaking after his release at a press conference in Yola, Guyuk accused the Commissioner of Police in the state of complicity.

He said, "This is high handedness, shameful and inhumane.”

When contacted, spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said, "We understand that one Dr Ardo has petitioned the IG over the matter.

"As such, there is the need for us to await the IG's directive before commenting.”