SEC Denies Conducting Recruitment Exercise, Warns Public To Beware Of Fraudsters

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) tower

The management of Securities and Exchange Commission has denied conducting any recruitment exercise in Nigeria in recent times.

In a statement on Monday, the agency said those peddling such news were persons bent on defrauding members of the public by tricking them into parting with various amounts of money.

The statement reads, “The commission’s attention has been drawn to some messages and a video being circulated on the social media wherein the commission is alleged to have carried out a recruitment exercise where 811 persons were employed, all from Anambra State, with one from Kano State.

“The messages parades the person shown in the video as Ms Mary Uduk, Acting Director-General of the commission.

“The agency wishes to inform the general public that the person shown in the video is not the Acting Director-General of Securities and Exchange Commission, and no such recruitment exercise was conducted.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, since the Acting DG assumed office, the commission has not carried out any recruitment exercise.

“The general public is therefore advised to disregard the messages and video being circulated as they are false.”