SEC Denies Conducting Recruitment Exercise, Warns Public To Beware Of Fraudsters

In a statement on Monday, the agency said those peddling such news were persons bent on defrauding members of the public by tricking them into parting with various amounts of money.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2020

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) tower Google

 

The management of Securities and Exchange Commission has denied conducting any recruitment exercise in Nigeria in recent times.

In a statement on Monday, the agency said those peddling such news were persons bent on defrauding members of the public by tricking them into parting with various amounts of money.

The statement reads, “The commission’s attention has been drawn to some messages and a video being circulated on the social media wherein the commission is alleged to have carried out a recruitment exercise where 811 persons were employed, all from Anambra State, with one from Kano State.

“The messages parades the person shown in the video as Ms Mary Uduk, Acting Director-General of the commission.

“The agency wishes to inform the general public that the person shown in the video is not the Acting Director-General of Securities and Exchange Commission, and no such recruitment exercise was conducted.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, since the Acting DG assumed office, the commission has not carried out any recruitment exercise. 

“The general public is therefore advised to disregard the messages and video being circulated as they are false.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Oby Ezekwesili Chides Son Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Over Threat To 'Rape' Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Wife Of Kaduna Governor, Hadiza El-Rufai, Makes U-turn, Condemns Son's Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians For Second Time Since Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Central Bank Of Nigeria Demands N10,000 From Small Business Owners Applying For COVID-19 Intervention Fund
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: FCT Enforcement Team Arrests Chief Imam, Impounds 269 Vehicles For Rule Violation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Chad’s Idris Derby As Odogo’s Wife, The Incriminator By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Oby Ezekwesili Chides Son Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Over Threat To 'Rape' Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Wife Of Kaduna Governor, Hadiza El-Rufai, Makes U-turn, Condemns Son's Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians For Second Time Since Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Central Bank Of Nigeria Demands N10,000 From Small Business Owners Applying For COVID-19 Intervention Fund
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: FCT Enforcement Team Arrests Chief Imam, Impounds 269 Vehicles For Rule Violation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Bello, Son Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Rains Insult On Twitter User After Disagreement Over Trump, Buhari’s Handling Of Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Cross River Government Employees Ordered To Resume Work On Tuesday
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Addition Of One Million Persons To Social Register
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Lagos, Ogun Residents Express Fear After Hoodlums Invade Several Communities To Rob, Break Into Shops, Houses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad