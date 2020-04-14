72 Convicts Released In Kaduna To Curtail Spread Of Coronavirus

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Aisha Dikko, revealed that 69 of the convicts were released from Kaduna Correctional Centre while three were freed from the prison in Kafanchan.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2020

Some 72 convicts were on Tuesday set free by the Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state and country at large.

Dikko said, “From the Kafanchan Custodial Centre, two inmates were freed with three months left on their sentence while one inmate was released based on old age.”

 

