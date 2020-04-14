BREAKING: Delta Governor, Okowa, Extends Movement Restriction For Another 14 Days

This, according to him, is to further help curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state and country at large.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2020

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has announced the extension of a movement restriction order earlier put in place in the state for another 14 days.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday during a nationwide broadcast announced the extension of the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and FCT to curtail the spread of the virus. 

Nigeria so far has 343 cases of Coronavirus and 10 recorded deaths. 
 

