BREAKING: Eight COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

Eight COVID-19 patients have been discharged by the Lagos State Government after making full recoveries from the virus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Tuesday via his verified Twitter handle.

He said, “More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

“Eight more people: two females and six males have tested negative and fully recovered from #COVID19. They have been discharged to return to their families.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69.

“Please, let us continue to adhere to all safety advice from our health experts.”