BREAKING: NCDC Announces 19 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria

“As at 9:20pm 14th April, there are 362 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2020



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 19 new Coronavirus cases in the country.

Making the announcement via its official Twitter handle on Tuesday, the agency said, “Nineteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 14 in Lagos, two in FCT, one in Kano, one in Akwa Ibom, one in Edo.

SaharaReporters, New York

