Contractors Sacked Over Delay In Distributing Money To Poor Nigerians





The Nigerian Government has terminated the contracts of two payment service providers for not being able to meet the terms of agreement to begin the Conditional Cash Transfer to poor Nigerians in some parts of the country.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in a statement on Tuesday named Zamfara, Akwa Ibom, Abia and Bayelsa among states were the delay has taken place.

She said, “The Federal Government cannot accept delays in the current payment round of N20,000 stipends to beneficiaries in poor and vulnerable households under any excuse in the four states or any other state of the federation.

“The failure of any payment service providers to meet their contractual agreement is unacceptable.

“The Federal Government through the ministry cannot allow contractors to derail the immediate CCT to the poor and the vulnerable.”