Contractors Sacked Over Delay In Distributing Money To Poor Nigerians

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in a statement on Tuesday named Zamfara, Akwa Ibom, Abia and Bayelsa among states were the delay has taken place.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2020


The Nigerian Government has terminated the contracts of two payment service providers for not being able to meet the terms of agreement to begin the Conditional Cash Transfer to poor Nigerians in some parts of the country. 

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in a statement on Tuesday named Zamfara, Akwa Ibom, Abia and Bayelsa among states were the delay has taken place.

She said, “The Federal Government cannot accept delays in the current payment round of N20,000 stipends to beneficiaries in poor and vulnerable households under any excuse in the four states or any other state of the federation.

“The failure of any payment service providers to meet their contractual agreement is unacceptable.

“The Federal Government through the ministry cannot allow contractors to derail the immediate CCT to the poor and the vulnerable.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Government To Convert Patience Jonathan’s Hotel To Isolation Centre
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Have No Money, Cannot Sustain Lockdown, Northern Governors Say
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Melinda Gates Predicts High Coronavirus Deaths In Africa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 20 New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Confirms Sixth Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FRSC To Impound Vehicles Violating Lockdown Order, Arrest Owners
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Government To Convert Patience Jonathan’s Hotel To Isolation Centre
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Have No Money, Cannot Sustain Lockdown, Northern Governors Say
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Melinda Gates Predicts High Coronavirus Deaths In Africa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 20 New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Wife Of Kaduna Governor, Hadiza El-Rufai, Makes U-turn, Condemns Son's Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Confirms Sixth Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FRSC To Impound Vehicles Violating Lockdown Order, Arrest Owners
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Economy Nigeria Heading Into Worst Recession In 30 Years –IMF
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Between Religion And Coronavirus By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NCDC Announces 19 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Third Ondo Coronavirus Patient Is Young Medical Doctor
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad