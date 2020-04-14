Court Grants N1m Bail To Caverton Helicopter Pilots

The 10 passengers on board were also granted bail. The pilots and passengers were arrested for flying to the state after the announcement of restricting on movement and closure of airways.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2020



Chief Magistrate D.D Ihua-Maduenyi of a Port Harcourt magistrate court has released on bail the two arrested pilots of Caverton Helicopter.

The magistrate granted the pilots - Samuel Ugorji and Samuel Buhari - bail after hearing their application by their counsel.

The 10 passengers on board were also granted bail.

The pilots and passengers were arrested for flying to the state after the announcement of restricting on movement and closure of airways.

They were arrested and charged to court by the state government.  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

After listening to the bail applications moved by their counsel, Nwokedi Ibe, the magistrate granted a bail bonds of N1m to the pilots.

The court ruled that they must provide a surety, who must be a management staff of Caverton Helicopters.

The surety must sign a bail bond of N1m each for the two pilots and must own a landed property in Port Harcourt.

Also, the 10 passengers must present two sureties, who must also be management staff of Caverton Helicopters.

The sureties would sign a bail bond of N500,000 for each of the passengers and undertake to produce the persons in court on every date fixed for trial. 

The magistrate adjourned the matter until May 19, 2020 for trial
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Osun Court Remands PDP Leader In Prison Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Human Rights Police Detain Lawyer For Demanding Client's Bail In Adamawa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Ilaje/Ese Odo Bye Election: Court Fixes June 2 & 16 for Motion and Substantive Hearing Suit
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Impunity As Former Governor Peter Obi’s Dubious Crime- Fighting Posture Shielded His Relations By Mokwe
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Benin NBA Protests Judicial Workers’ Strike
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Government To Convert Patience Jonathan’s Hotel To Isolation Centre
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Have No Money, Cannot Sustain Lockdown, Northern Governors Say
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Melinda Gates Predicts High Coronavirus Deaths In Africa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 20 New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Wife Of Kaduna Governor, Hadiza El-Rufai, Makes U-turn, Condemns Son's Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Confirms Sixth Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Contractors Sacked Over Delay In Distributing Money To Poor Nigerians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FRSC To Impound Vehicles Violating Lockdown Order, Arrest Owners
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy Nigeria Heading Into Worst Recession In 30 Years –IMF
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Between Religion And Coronavirus By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NCDC Announces 19 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad