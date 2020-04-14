Court Grants N1m Bail To Caverton Helicopter Pilots





Chief Magistrate D.D Ihua-Maduenyi of a Port Harcourt magistrate court has released on bail the two arrested pilots of Caverton Helicopter.

The magistrate granted the pilots - Samuel Ugorji and Samuel Buhari - bail after hearing their application by their counsel.

The 10 passengers on board were also granted bail.

The pilots and passengers were arrested for flying to the state after the announcement of restricting on movement and closure of airways.

They were arrested and charged to court by the state government. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction

After listening to the bail applications moved by their counsel, Nwokedi Ibe, the magistrate granted a bail bonds of N1m to the pilots.

The court ruled that they must provide a surety, who must be a management staff of Caverton Helicopters.

The surety must sign a bail bond of N1m each for the two pilots and must own a landed property in Port Harcourt.

Also, the 10 passengers must present two sureties, who must also be management staff of Caverton Helicopters.

The sureties would sign a bail bond of N500,000 for each of the passengers and undertake to produce the persons in court on every date fixed for trial.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until May 19, 2020 for trial

