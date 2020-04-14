Delta Governor, Okowa, Orders Arrest Of Community Chairman Over Video Exposing Poor Fumigation Of Community

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that Metie was arrested on Sunday on the orders of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over a video exposing the state government's failure to properly protect its residents against Coronavirus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2020

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa Google

Chairman of Ugbori community under Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Godwin Metie, has been arrested by the state government.

Governor Okowa had on Friday announced the second case of Coronavirus disease in the state, who died before he could receive his result.

According to the state government, the deceased was first treated at a private clinic at Ugbori community before being transfered to Oghara Teaching Hospital.

The poor fumigation of the area angered residents and forced Metie to publish the video online to expose the situation. 

A community source, who identified himself as Ovie, told our correspondent that the arrest of Metie was as a result of the viral video condemning the state government's handling of the purported Coronavirus case in the community. 



He said, "Chairman of Ugbori community in Warri South, Prince Godwin Metie, was arrested two days ago because of the video where he exposed the state government concerning their claims of Coronavirus case in our community. 

"The arrest was ordered by the council chairman, Tidi and the state governor. As we speak, he has been taken to Asaba." 

Contacted on the arrest of Metie, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said, "I am not aware of any arrest concerning the community chairman."

Reacting to the incident, Tidi said, "His arrest followed the video he did on the Coronavirus victim who was earlier treated in a clinic in the community. 

"The video actually caused serious embarrassment to the council and the state. I received series of calls from prominent Deltans from the local government and state expressing bitterness concerning the viral video. 

"And I was to have a talk with him to do a rebuttal before I learnt of his arrest. 

"Though we are doing all within our powers to secure his release, I want to appeal to people of Warri South to adhere strictly to the state government directives of stay at home and follow the preventive measures outlined."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

