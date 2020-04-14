Farmer Allegedly Beats Wife To Death In Ondo



A 36-year-old farmer at Idanre, a town close to Akure in Ondo State, has allegedly beaten his wife to death.

The enraged man was identified as Eric Olowokande.



The victim, Mojore, was said to have fallen on the floor and fainted due to the beating received from her husband.

Immediately after killing his wife, the man was said to have ran to his farm in order to evade police arrest.

The couple, according to residents, had been having misunderstandings in their marriage in recent times before the incident.

SaharaReporters gathered that the situation has since sent panic across the community especially with residents afraid of what could follow the tragic incident.

The remains of the deceased has been deposited in a morgue in the town.

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo State, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, adding that the suspect had been arrested.

He said the couple were having a misunderstanding over some issues when the wife slumped and was rushed to the hospital where she died.

He said, "All efforts to revive her was unsuccessful at the hospital and she was pronounced dead."

