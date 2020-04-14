Government Palliatives Have Not Worked, There Are Better Ways Of Reaching Vulnerable Nigerians —Okei-Odumakin

Rights activist and President of Centre for Change, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has said that the mode employed for the distribution of palliatives to Nigerians during the lockdown period has not been working.

Okei-Odumakin also berated the transfer of cash to Nigerians, saying there were better ways of reaching vulnerable Nigerians in dire need of money.

Reacting to the announcement of the continuation of the presidential lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory due to the increase in the case of Coronavirus in the country, she advised government to restrategise its plans.

The activist also urged Nigerians to be prepare to sacrifice for Coronavirus to be eradicated from the country.

She said, "The extension of the lockdown by the President may be inevitable because of where we still are with COVID-19.

"Government palliatives have not worked and you cannot say you are sustaining what is not working.

"There are better ways of reaching vulnerable Nigerians through the services of logistics companies to commence doorstep-to-doorstep delivery of relief materials.

"The government should also look at measures that could reach a wider layer of the society like waiver on electricity bill.

"Government needs to get back to the drawing board while the people should be ready for more sacrifices but with support from government.”

Okei-Odumakin also stated that while the level of insecurity had become intolerable, security forces must do away with the bestial behaviour of beating, manhandling and extorting the vulnerable in the society during this period and beyond.