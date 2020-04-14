Lockdown Extension: Don't Neglect Private Sector In Palliative Distribution, ADP Tells Buhari



The Action Democratic Party has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to neglect the private sector in the distribution of palliative as a result of the lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

This was contained in the reaction of the party to the broadcast of President Buhari on Monday.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, the ADP noted that critical sectors of the economy must not be forgotten in the provision of palliatives.

He posited that private sector might be forced to downsize if the lockdown continues without provision of palliatives for them.

"We must prepare not only to contain the Coronavirus but also consider the effect of the lockdown on the employers of labour and their employees, who carry the largest workforce.

"Some of them might resort to downsizing after the pandemic is over because of how bad they may have been affected.

"To avoid massive job cut, the government at both federal and state level should work out some relief for these employers in form of supports.

"There must be transparency and accountability in the process of making these funds available to the beneficiaries so that the real vulnerable Nigerians will benefit and their palliatives will not be shared amongst politicians and their followers only."



The party also called the attention of President Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun over increasing gang robberies, attacks and all forms of criminalities in both cities.

The ADP called for increase in the security forces to respond swiftly to any threat experienced by Nigerians at this time.

