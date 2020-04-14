Lockdown Extension: Don't Neglect Private Sector In Palliative Distribution, ADP Tells Buhari

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, the ADP noted that critical sectors of the economy must not be forgotten in the provision of palliatives.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2020


The Action Democratic Party has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to neglect the private sector in the distribution of palliative as a result of the lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

This was contained in the reaction of the party to the broadcast of President Buhari on Monday. 

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, the ADP noted that critical sectors of the economy must not be forgotten in the provision of palliatives.

He posited that private sector might be forced to downsize if the lockdown continues without provision of palliatives for them.

"We must prepare not only to contain the Coronavirus but also consider the effect of the lockdown on the employers of labour and their employees, who carry the largest workforce. 

"Some of them might resort to downsizing after the pandemic is over because of how bad they may have been affected. 

"To avoid massive job cut, the government at both federal and state level should work out some relief for these employers in form of supports. 

"There must be transparency and accountability in the process of making these funds available to the beneficiaries so that the real vulnerable Nigerians will benefit and their palliatives will not be shared amongst politicians and their followers only." 

The party also called the attention of President Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun over increasing gang robberies, attacks and all forms of criminalities in both cities. 

The ADP called for increase in the security forces to respond swiftly to any threat experienced by Nigerians at this time.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Wife Of Kaduna Governor, Hadiza El-Rufai, Makes U-turn, Condemns Son's Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Free Speech Delta Governor, Okowa, Orders Arrest Of Community Chairman Over Video Exposing Poor Fumigation Of Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Osun Court Remands PDP Leader In Prison Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Addition Of One Million Persons To Social Register
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oby Ezekwesili Chides Son Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Over Threat To 'Rape' Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Government To Convert Patience Jonathan’s Hotel To Isolation Centre
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Have No Money, Cannot Sustain Lockdown, Northern Governors Say
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Melinda Gates Predicts High Coronavirus Deaths In Africa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 20 New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Wife Of Kaduna Governor, Hadiza El-Rufai, Makes U-turn, Condemns Son's Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Confirms Sixth Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Contractors Sacked Over Delay In Distributing Money To Poor Nigerians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FRSC To Impound Vehicles Violating Lockdown Order, Arrest Owners
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy Nigeria Heading Into Worst Recession In 30 Years –IMF
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Between Religion And Coronavirus By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NCDC Announces 19 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad