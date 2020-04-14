Obama Endorses Joe Biden For United States President



Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has endorsed Joe Biden for President.

Speaking in a video released on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Obama said choosing Biden as his Vice-President was one of the best decisions he made in his life.

He said, “That is why I am so proud to endorse Biden for President of the United States.

"I believe Biden has all the qualities we need in a President right now.

“He’s got the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery.

"And he’ll surround himself with good people – experts, scientists, and military officials who actually know how to run the government, work with our allies, and always put the American people’s interests above their own.”

Obama urged Americans suffering from Coronavirus not to be broken, adding that reprieve was around the corner.

He added, “If you’ve lost someone to this virus or you are sick or you are one of the millions that is suffering economic hardship, please know that you are in our prayers, please know that you are not alone because now is the time for all of us to help where we can, to be there for each other.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learnt as a country from moments of great crisis, it’s that the American spirit of looking out for one another can’t be restricted to our homes or our workplaces or our neighborhoods or our houses of worship.”

