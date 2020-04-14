Obama Endorses Joe Biden For United States President

Speaking in a video released on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Obama said choosing Biden as his Vice-President was one of the best decisions he made in his life.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2020


Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has endorsed Joe Biden for President.

Speaking in a video released on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Obama said choosing Biden as his Vice-President was one of the best decisions he made in his life.

He said, “That is why I am so proud to endorse Biden for President of the United States. 

"I believe Biden has all the qualities we need in a President right now.

“He’s got the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery. 

"And he’ll surround himself with good people – experts, scientists, and military officials who actually know how to run the government, work with our allies, and always put the American people’s interests above their own.” 

Obama urged Americans suffering from Coronavirus not to be broken, adding that reprieve was around the corner. 

He added, “If you’ve lost someone to this virus or you are sick or you are one of the millions that is suffering economic hardship, please know that you are in our prayers, please know that you are not alone because now is the time for all of us to help where we can, to be there for each other.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learnt as a country from moments of great crisis, it’s that the American spirit of looking out for one another can’t be restricted to our homes or our workplaces or our neighborhoods or our houses of worship.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Dr. Wumi Akintide Republicans’ Double Standards Exposed! By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide Only In America! By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International President Buhari Condemns Terrorist Attack In USA
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
United States of America Anti-Trump Conservative To Run Independent Campaign For President
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
United States of America Clinton And Trump Clash In First Presidential Debate
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International U.K. Parliament To Debate Cancellation Of Trump's State Visit After Petition Gains 1.4m Signatures
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Government To Convert Patience Jonathan’s Hotel To Isolation Centre
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Have No Money, Cannot Sustain Lockdown, Northern Governors Say
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Melinda Gates Predicts High Coronavirus Deaths In Africa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 20 New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Wife Of Kaduna Governor, Hadiza El-Rufai, Makes U-turn, Condemns Son's Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Confirms Sixth Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Contractors Sacked Over Delay In Distributing Money To Poor Nigerians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FRSC To Impound Vehicles Violating Lockdown Order, Arrest Owners
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy Nigeria Heading Into Worst Recession In 30 Years –IMF
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Between Religion And Coronavirus By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NCDC Announces 19 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad