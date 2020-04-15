Akwa Ibom Government Discharges Three Coronavirus Patients





The Akwa Ibom State Government on Wednesday said it had discharged three Coronavirus patients, and three others earlier suspected of having the virus from the Isolation Centre at Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo, the state capital.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Dominic Ukpong, made this known to journalists on Wednesday.

He said three of the discharged patients were from the initial five cases reported in the state, while the other three were suspected contacts traced and isolated and whose test results came back negative.

Ukpong further explained that two cases from the initial five cases and the one case confirmed brings to three the number of COVID-19 patients under watch by the Akwa Ibom State COVID-19 Medical Response Team.