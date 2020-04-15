BREAKING: Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 407

“Thirty-four new cases of ‪#COVID19‬ have been reported as follows:18 Lagos, 12 in Kano, two in Katsina, one in Delta and one in Niger."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2020


Nigeria has recorded 34 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 407.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday night.

It said, “Thirty-four new cases of ‪#COVID19‬ have been reported as follows:18 Lagos, 12 in Kano, two in Katsina, one in Delta and one in Niger.

“As at 11:20pm 15th April, there are 407 confirmed cases of ‪#COVID19‬ reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Surgery
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 After Treating Infected Patient
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Seventh COVID-19 Death Recorded In Lagos
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Government To Convert Patience Jonathan’s Hotel To Isolation Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Lockdown: Police Allegedly Kill 20-year-old Man In Anambra
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business World's Richest Man Gets Richer By Selling Items Online During Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Surgery
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 After Treating Infected Patient
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Coronavirus: Chinese Company Locks Nigerian Workers Inside Premises In Ogun, Refuses To Allow Them Leave
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Seventh COVID-19 Death Recorded In Lagos
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Drugs Two Nigerians Arrested Alongside Brazilian Drug Lord In Mozambique
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Government To Convert Patience Jonathan’s Hotel To Isolation Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Lockdown: Police Allegedly Kill 20-year-old Man In Anambra
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Magistrate Defies NJC, Holds Court Session To Remand Lawyer, Client In Adamawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business World's Richest Man Gets Richer By Selling Items Online During Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Government Allegedly Arrests Woman For Lambasting State Governor Over Stone-filled Beans Distributed As COVID-19 Palliative
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Free Speech Delta Governor, Okowa, Orders Arrest Of Community Chairman Over Video Exposing Poor Fumigation Of Community
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad