BREAKING: Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 407



Nigeria has recorded 34 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 407.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday night.

It said, “Thirty-four new cases of ‪#COVID19‬ have been reported as follows:18 Lagos, 12 in Kano, two in Katsina, one in Delta and one in Niger.

“As at 11:20pm 15th April, there are 407 confirmed cases of ‪#COVID19‬ reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths.”