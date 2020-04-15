Ex-Ogun Sports Commissioner, Olopade, Recovers From Coronavirus

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2020


A former Commissioner for Sports in Ogun State, Bukola Olopade, has announced his recovery from Coronavirus.

This comes three weeks after Olapade said he had contracted the infection. 

"Three weeks ago, I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and I made a video where I explained to the whole world what had happened. I did the video for a reason, that's to be responsible for those I have had contacts with, which are a lot of people.

“To God be the glory, last night, I got a text telling me that I have tested negative to the virus twice, therefore I would be discharged today.

“Please stay healthy because COVID-19 is real. I wish everybody well and I pray that for those of us who have gone through it, that it would not repeat itself.”

SaharaReporters, New York

