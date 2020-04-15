Katsina Begins House-to-house Search For Lagos, Abuja Returnees

Governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari



The Katsina State Government has begun a house-to-house search to identify persons, who recently entered the state from Lagos and Abuja.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Mohammed Serika, made the disclosure on Wednesday while speaking with journalists.

He said they took the decision because some of the returnees escaped and evaded screening at entry points into the state.

He said, “The committee has been receiving calls from members of the public reporting people suspected of having the virus.

“The committee is liaising with the Technical and Emergency Response Committee to ensure that such people are identified, isolated and their samples taken for testing.

“Since the emergence of the index case, the Katsina State Government has remained focused and committed to its cause in curtailing the further spread of the virus, identifying possible suspects, isolating and testing them.”