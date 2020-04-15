Lockdown: Police Allegedly Kill 20-year-old Man In Anambra

The officers were said to be enforcing the lockdown ordered by the state government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state when the incident occurred.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2020

 

A 20-year-old man has been allegedly shot dead by policemen in Nkpor, a town near Onitsha, Anambra State.

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, had on April 11 declared a total lockdown of the state for 14 days.

“The man was killed by one of the policeman deployed to enforce the lockdown,” an eyewitness told SaharaReporters.

The incident caused unrest in the town as residents trooped out to protest the killing.

SaharaReporters, New York

