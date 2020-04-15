Ogoni Group Tells NDDC To Give Account Of N100m Released To It For Niger Delta COVID-19 Palliative

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2020


The Ogoni Youth Federation has demanded to know how the N100m given to the Niger Delta Development Commission as COVID-19 relief fund by government was being spent.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by Comrade Yamaabana Legborsi, President of OYF, the group said if the NDDC fails to yield to its demand, it will consider "a plethora of actions" against it.

The statement reads, "Pursuant to sections 1(1) and (2) of the Freedom of Information Act. 2011 laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we the Ogoni Youth Federation drawn from the seven kingdoms which form the constituent unit of the Ogoni nation write to request for information regarding the N100m released to Niger Delta Development Commission to Niger Delta as palliative for COVID-19.

“We demand to know beneficiaries of the said palliative to wit: their names, states of origin, local government areas and other necessary particulars, the sum spent on each of the beneficiaries; the total sum spent on the programme.

“Ogoni Youth Federation wishes to draw your attention to section (4) of the Act which requires that you provide this information within seven days of the receipt of this request.

"In the event of refusal to grant this request, you are required under the Act to state the reason(s) and have full names and destination of the officer(s) responsible for such decision. 

“In any case, as a responsible government agency, we are hopeful that our lawful request would be complied with timeously.

"Take notice that where after the expiration of seven days of the receipt of this letter the above request is not granted as required under the Act, we shall mobilise our rank and file and proceed with plethora of actions including to initiate a civil action seeking adequate relief under the Act compelling your commission to comply with the provisions of the law and amongst others."

