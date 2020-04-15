Oyo Governor, Makinde, Volunteers Own Blood For Coronavirus Solution Research

Recall that Makinde while narrating how he recovered from COVID-19 after he tested positive to the virus, claimed he used honey, Vitamin C and blackseed oil.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2020


Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has expressed willingness to donate his blood sample to experts researching on post-infection protection against Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Recall that Makinde while narrating how he recovered from COVID-19 after he tested positive to the virus, claimed he used honey, Vitamin C and blackseed oil.  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH There Are Local Solutions To Combat Coronavirus, Oyo Governor, Makinde, Says After Recovering From Virus 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

In a tweet on Wednesday, the governor said that the state had been looking for a local solution to cure COVID-19. 

He said, “We have been advocating for local solution to the COVID-19 pandemic in Oyo State. 

“So, as a COVID-19 survivor, I volunteered to donate my blood to be studied by our experts researching on the Evaluation of Post Infection Protection against SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) in Nigeria.” 

SaharaReporters, New York

