Tension As Police Shoot Youth During Protest Over Movement Restriction Extension In Delta

A protest by a group of women in Sapele, Delta State, on Wednesday morning, turned bloody after policemen shot a young man on his buttocks.

The women had on Wednesday morning taken to the streets in a peaceful demonstration to express their displeasure at the extension of movement restriction by the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to further help curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

SaharaReporters learnt that the policemen in a bid to disperse the protesters, allegedly shot the victim on his buttocks.

Speaking to our correspondent, one of the protesters, who identified himself as Ochuko, revealed that the protest was going on peacefully before the arrival of the security personnel.

He disclosed that residents across the city were currently in panic as armed security personnel continue to patrol the area in order to curb the situation.

He said, "Our protest was going on peacefully, we didn't carry arms not even a cutlass.

“But as usual, when the policemen arrived the scene, they began to use force on us.

“But because we knew we had not committed any offence by protesting for our rights, we continued.

"As we progressed, the police started shooting sporadically and along the line one of us was shot on the buttocks by a policeman.

“The whole place became tensed while we quickly rushed the victim to a hospital for treatment.

“Everyone is afraid at the moment because we don’t know what can happen next in Sapele."v