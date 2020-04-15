Three Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Abuja



Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, has announced that three Coronavirus patients in Abuja had been discharged.



He made the announcement on Wednesday night in a post on Twitter.

He said, “Dear FCT residents, I am glad to announce that additional three COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the isolation and treatment centre in the FCT after they tested negative.



“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 23 as at 7:30pm, April 15, 2020.”

Earlier in the day, the FCTA said nine patients were discharged from its isolation centres.