United States’ Suspension Of Funding For WHO Will Affect Africa’s Coronavirus Fight –Ezekwesili



Nigerian rights activist and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has condemned the move by United States President, Donald Trump, to cut funding to the World Health Organisation, saying it will negatively affect the African continent.

Trump, while speaking with journalists on Tuesday, had announced the suspension of funding to WHO after accusing the organisation of aligning with China to cover up the extent of Coronavirus in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus emanated from. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH United States Suspends Funding To WHO Over Coronavirus 'Failure'

According to Ezekwesili, Africa's weak health systems suffer from the lack of funds, which can greatly impact how the Coronavirus pandemic was managed on the continent.

She said, “Any action taken by the United States against the @WHO @WHOAFRO @WHONigeria in the midst of a deadly pandemic like COVID-19 will adversely impact African countries.

“WHO activities help to backstop the continent’s weak health systems and must be sustained.”