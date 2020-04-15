United States Suspend Funding To WHO Over Coronavirus 'Failure'

US financial contributions to the WHO accounted for just under 15 per cent of its funding in 2019. Trump accused WHO of siding with China on the outbreak of the virus by covering up the true situation of things in Wuhan.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2020

United States President, Donald Trump, has announced that his administration has suspended funding for the World Health Organisation  for "failing in its basic duty" to respond to the Coronavirus outbreak.

US financial contributions to the WHO accounted for just under 15 per cent of its funding in 2019.

Trump accused WHO of siding with China on the outbreak of the virus by covering up the true situation of things in Wuhan.

He said, "I am directing my administration to halt funding while a review is conducted to access the World Health Organisation's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of Coronavirus. 

"The WHO failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable.

"With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America's generosity has been put to the best use possible."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: NCDC Announces 19 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech Delta Governor, Okowa, Orders Arrest Of Community Chairman Over Video Exposing Poor Fumigation Of Community
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Government To Convert Patience Jonathan’s Hotel To Isolation Centre
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Visiting 118,000 Households, We Identified 119 Persons With COVID-19 Symptoms –Lagos Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Have No Money, Cannot Sustain Lockdown, Northern Governors Say
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Imposes Total Lockdown For Seven Days Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NCDC Announces 19 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech Delta Governor, Okowa, Orders Arrest Of Community Chairman Over Video Exposing Poor Fumigation Of Community
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Government To Convert Patience Jonathan’s Hotel To Isolation Centre
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Visiting 118,000 Households, We Identified 119 Persons With COVID-19 Symptoms –Lagos Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Have No Money, Cannot Sustain Lockdown, Northern Governors Say
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Imposes Total Lockdown For Seven Days Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Wife Of Kaduna Governor, Hadiza El-Rufai, Makes U-turn, Condemns Son's Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Osun Court Remands PDP Leader In Prison Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Contractors Sacked Over Delay In Distributing Money To Poor Nigerians
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigeria Immigration Service Boss Recovers, Tests Negative
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 20 New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad