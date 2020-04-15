United States Suspends Funding To WHO Over Coronavirus 'Failure'

US financial contributions to the WHO accounted for just under 15 per cent of its funding in 2019. Trump accused WHO of siding with China on the outbreak of the virus by covering up the true situation of things in Wuhan.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2020

United States President, Donald Trump, has announced that his administration has suspended funding for the World Health Organisation  for "failing in its basic duty" to respond to the Coronavirus outbreak.

He said, "I am directing my administration to halt funding while a review is conducted to access the World Health Organisation's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of Coronavirus. 

"The WHO failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable.

"With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America's generosity has been put to the best use possible."
 

