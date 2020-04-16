​Policemen Threaten To Kill Man, Shoot His Tyres For Refusing To Offer Money Before Withdrawing Cash From ATM Point

The man named Muokwe Henry Jones said he had gone out to pick some cash to buy food for his family amidst the movement restriction occasioned by the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria when the incident happened.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2020


 

A man based in Anambra State has taken to social media to narrate how some policemen shot the tyres of his car for failing to ‘settle’ them before being allowed to withdraw money from an Automated Teller Machine point in the city.

The man named Muokwe Henry Jones said he had gone out to pick some cash to buy food for his family amidst the movement restriction occasioned by the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria when the incident happened.

Revealing that one of the policemen threatened to kill him, Jones disclosed that all his pleas that he was only out to get food for his family fell on deaf ears.

A video of his experience recorded by him is making the rounds on the Internet already. 

 Lockdown: Man Narrates How Policemen Shot His Tyre, Threatened To Kill Him For Refusing To Pay Bribe

He said, “I was going to the bank to collect money, the police are here. The man shot my tyres. They said I neglected the government command. 

“But you all can see that there are people around this area watching what is happening. 

“I hid inside this car because I’m scared for my life because of what is going to happen to me. 

“Already a policeman has shot twice and destroyed my tyres and threatened me for ignoring government’s order not to move around.  

“I told him I had no money to eat, I was going to the bank to get money so I can be with my family. 

“This people told me I must settle them before I pass and I told them they don’t have conscience with the problem on the ground.

“They are wicked, you can’t ask me to give you bribe before I came to withdraw money from the ATM. They shot my tyres because they wanted money from me.”

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, and the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, had in a joint statement in early April announced that ATMs, e-payment platforms will be functional during the period but despite that directive, law enforcement agencies have continued to harass and intimidate Nigerians going out to withdraw cash to buy basic items. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Arrest Killers Of Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter, Funke Olakunrin
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Yobe Governor, Buni, Purchases N600m Luxury Vehicles For 14 Emirs Despite Public School Pupils Learning In Classrooms With Leaky Roof
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Lockdown: Police Allegedly Kill 20-year-old Man In Anambra
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Tension As Police Shoot Youth During Protest Over Movement Restriction Extension In Delta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Delta Speaker's Hatchet Man, Four Others Arrested During Gun Duel In Sapele
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News British Government Speaks On Ibori’s Deportation, Affirms Process To Confiscate Convict Governor’s Loot
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Surgery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Government Allegedly Arrests Woman For Lambasting State Governor Over Stone-filled Beans Distributed As COVID-19 Palliative
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Killers Of Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter, Funke Olakunrin
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
News Outrage As Brittle Paper Censors, Deletes Deputy Editor's Story On Governor El-Rufai Son’s Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Lockdown: Court Sentences Taxi Driver Who Stripped Naked In Abuja After Car Was Impounded To Six Months In Prison
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Records 18 New Coronavirus Cases, Three More Deaths
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 407
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Chevron Confirms Placing Staff Under Quarantine In Delta Hotel Against Government And Ministry Of Health’s Guideline
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 After Treating Infected Patient
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad