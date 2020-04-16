​Policemen Threaten To Kill Man, Shoot His Tyres For Refusing To Offer Money Before Withdrawing Cash From ATM Point





A man based in Anambra State has taken to social media to narrate how some policemen shot the tyres of his car for failing to ‘settle’ them before being allowed to withdraw money from an Automated Teller Machine point in the city.

The man named Muokwe Henry Jones said he had gone out to pick some cash to buy food for his family amidst the movement restriction occasioned by the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria when the incident happened.

Revealing that one of the policemen threatened to kill him, Jones disclosed that all his pleas that he was only out to get food for his family fell on deaf ears.

A video of his experience recorded by him is making the rounds on the Internet already.

He said, “I was going to the bank to collect money, the police are here. The man shot my tyres. They said I neglected the government command.

“But you all can see that there are people around this area watching what is happening.

“I hid inside this car because I’m scared for my life because of what is going to happen to me.

“Already a policeman has shot twice and destroyed my tyres and threatened me for ignoring government’s order not to move around.

“I told him I had no money to eat, I was going to the bank to get money so I can be with my family.

“This people told me I must settle them before I pass and I told them they don’t have conscience with the problem on the ground.

“They are wicked, you can’t ask me to give you bribe before I came to withdraw money from the ATM. They shot my tyres because they wanted money from me.”

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, and the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, had in a joint statement in early April announced that ATMs, e-payment platforms will be functional during the period but despite that directive, law enforcement agencies have continued to harass and intimidate Nigerians going out to withdraw cash to buy basic items.