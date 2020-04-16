BREAKING: Nigeria Records 35 New Coronavirus Cases



Nigeria has recorded 35 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 442.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday evening.

The new cases are spread across Lagos, Kano, Oyo and the Federal Capital Territory.

NCDC said, “Thirty-five new cases of ‪#COVID-19‬ have been reported as follows:19 in Lagos, nine in FCT, five in Kano and two in Oyo.

“As at 10:20pm 16th April, there are 442 confirmed cases of ‪#COVID-19‬ reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths.”