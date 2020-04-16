BREAKING: Three COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Ogun

Coker said the development had brought the total number of patients discharged to six with three active cases being cared for by health workers in one of the isolation centres.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2020

 

Three Coronavirus patients have been discharged by the Ogun State Government from one of its isolation centres between Wednesday and Thursday.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Tomi Coker, made this known during a press conference on Thursday.

She said, “In addition, so far, we have identified 210 persons who had contacts with the positive cases, out of which 110 underwent the required 14 days quarantine period.

“Only two of this number tested positive, the remaining 108 tested negative on completion of the quarantine period.

“100 others are however still observing the quarantine period and are being observed and monitored by our specialist doctors and other healthcare workers.”

 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

