Kwara Discharges Two Coronavirus Patients

Special Assistant to the governor on New Media, Fafoluyi Olayinka, on Thursday said the two were discharged after testing negative for the pandemic twice.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2020

The Kwara State Government has discharged two patients, who tested positive for Coronavirus earlier in the state. 

Special Assistant to the governor on New Media, Fafoluyi Olayinka, on Thursday said the two were discharged after testing negative for the pandemic twice.

Olayinka disclosed that the state has procured more Personal Protective Equipment for health workers to aid the fight against the spread of Coronavirus in Kwara.

He said, “The welfare of health workers who are in the frontline of the fight against the spread of the deadly virus is of importance to the state government, more reason why the government had to fast track the procurement of more protective gears to guarantee the safety of health workers.”
 

