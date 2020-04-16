Lassa Fever Kills 19 Persons In Bauchi State

At least 19 persons have died from Lassa fever in Bauchi State in a wave of resurgence.

Deputy governor of the state, Baba Tela, disclosed this at a press conference on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said, “It is not as if we have gotten rid of Lassa fever completely in the state; No, we have not.

“And so far as at week 14 of our campaign, the total number of deaths to Lassa fever is 19 and we don’t have any new case so far.

“And we are following up contacts of about 48 persons and those 48 have been confirmed and are under medication and they are recovering fast.”

Tela urged residents of the state to always report suspected cases of Lassa fever early to the state so that patients can be treated early and recover.