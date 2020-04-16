Lassa Fever Kills 19 Persons In Bauchi State

Tela urged residents of the state to always report suspected cases of Lassa fever early to the state so that patients can be treated early and recover.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2020

At least 19 persons have died from Lassa fever in Bauchi State in a wave of resurgence. 

Deputy governor of the state, Baba Tela, disclosed this at a press conference on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said, “It is not as if we have gotten rid of Lassa fever completely in the state; No, we have not.

“And so far as at week 14 of our campaign, the total number of deaths to Lassa fever is 19 and we don’t have any new case so far.

“And we are following up contacts of about 48 persons and those 48 have been confirmed and are under medication and they are recovering fast.”

Tela urged residents of the state to always report suspected cases of Lassa fever early to the state so that patients can be treated early and recover.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Surgery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Government Allegedly Arrests Woman For Lambasting State Governor Over Stone-filled Beans Distributed As COVID-19 Palliative
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Records 18 New Coronavirus Cases, Three More Deaths
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 407
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Surgery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Government Allegedly Arrests Woman For Lambasting State Governor Over Stone-filled Beans Distributed As COVID-19 Palliative
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Killers Of Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter, Funke Olakunrin
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
News Outrage As Brittle Paper Censors, Deletes Deputy Editor's Story On Governor El-Rufai Son’s Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Lockdown: Court Sentences Taxi Driver Who Stripped Naked In Abuja After Car Was Impounded To Six Months In Prison
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Records 18 New Coronavirus Cases, Three More Deaths
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 407
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Chevron Confirms Placing Staff Under Quarantine In Delta Hotel Against Government And Ministry Of Health’s Guideline
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 After Treating Infected Patient
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad